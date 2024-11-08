Analysts Offer Predictions for Exact Sciences Q4 Earnings

Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Free Report) – Research analysts at Leerink Partnrs reduced their Q4 2024 EPS estimates for Exact Sciences in a report issued on Wednesday, November 6th. Leerink Partnrs analyst P. Souda now anticipates that the medical research company will earn ($0.30) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.04). The consensus estimate for Exact Sciences’ current full-year earnings is ($0.87) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Exact Sciences’ Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.06 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.12 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.61 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on EXAS. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Exact Sciences in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on Exact Sciences from $82.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $90.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exact Sciences has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.06.

Shares of EXAS opened at $53.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.17. Exact Sciences has a 52 week low of $40.62 and a 52 week high of $79.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.45 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $66.96 and a 200-day moving average of $56.63.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The medical research company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $708.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $716.80 million. Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 6.70% and a negative return on equity of 4.97%. Exact Sciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 547,680 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,308,000 after buying an additional 12,600 shares during the last quarter. Simplify Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 67.5% during the 3rd quarter. Simplify Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,277 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,994,000 after acquiring an additional 11,800 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $225,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,489 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Finally, Black Swift Group LLC bought a new position in Exact Sciences during the third quarter valued at $204,000. Institutional investors own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Brian Baranick sold 929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $65,030.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $958,090. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

