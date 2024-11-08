Amy Marie Rawlings Sells 2,186 Shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) Stock

Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) CAO Amy Marie Rawlings sold 2,186 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.90, for a total value of $115,639.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 91,062 shares in the company, valued at $4,817,179.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Amy Marie Rawlings also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, August 28th, Amy Marie Rawlings sold 12,258 shares of Roblox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.09, for a total value of $540,455.22.
- On Tuesday, August 20th, Amy Marie Rawlings sold 4,933 shares of Roblox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.35, for a total transaction of $199,046.55.
Roblox Trading Up 0.4 %
NYSE:RBLX opened at $53.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.64. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.68. Roblox Co. has a 12-month low of $29.55 and a 12-month high of $53.66. The firm has a market cap of $32.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.38 and a beta of 1.56.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Roblox
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RBLX. Pathstone Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Roblox by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 88,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,908,000 after buying an additional 5,898 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in Roblox during the third quarter worth $103,000. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Roblox by 0.3% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,403,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,137,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Roblox by 20,800.0% in the third quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the period. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of Roblox by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 7,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.08% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Roblox from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Roth Mkm increased their price objective on Roblox from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Roblox from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Roblox from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price objective (up previously from $56.00) on shares of Roblox in a report on Friday, November 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Roblox currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.30.
About Roblox
Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.
