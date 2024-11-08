Amy Marie Rawlings Sells 2,186 Shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) Stock

Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) CAO Amy Marie Rawlings sold 2,186 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.90, for a total value of $115,639.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 91,062 shares in the company, valued at $4,817,179.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

On Wednesday, August 28th, Amy Marie Rawlings sold 12,258 shares of Roblox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.09, for a total value of $540,455.22.

On Tuesday, August 20th, Amy Marie Rawlings sold 4,933 shares of Roblox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.35, for a total transaction of $199,046.55.

NYSE:RBLX opened at $53.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.64. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.68. Roblox Co. has a 12-month low of $29.55 and a 12-month high of $53.66. The firm has a market cap of $32.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.38 and a beta of 1.56.

Roblox ( NYSE:RBLX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $919.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Roblox had a negative net margin of 30.90% and a negative return on equity of 986.36%. Roblox’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.45) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Roblox Co. will post -1.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RBLX. Pathstone Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Roblox by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 88,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,908,000 after buying an additional 5,898 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in Roblox during the third quarter worth $103,000. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Roblox by 0.3% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,403,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,137,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Roblox by 20,800.0% in the third quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the period. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of Roblox by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 7,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Roblox from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Roth Mkm increased their price objective on Roblox from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Roblox from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Roblox from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price objective (up previously from $56.00) on shares of Roblox in a report on Friday, November 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Roblox currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.30.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

