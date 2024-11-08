Amplify AI Powered Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AIEQ) Trading 2% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Amplify AI Powered Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AIEQ – Get Free Report) traded up 2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $38.58 and last traded at $38.54. 6,367 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 35% from the average session volume of 9,812 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.80.

Amplify AI Powered Equity ETF Price Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $37.33 and a 200 day moving average of $36.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 1.29.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Amplify AI Powered Equity ETF stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Amplify AI Powered Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AIEQ – Free Report) by 18.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,530 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,151 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.25% of Amplify AI Powered Equity ETF worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Amplify AI Powered Equity ETF Company Profile

The AI Powered Equity ETF (AIEQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Total Market index. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US stocks selected by a proprietary, quantitative model that incorporates artificial intelligence (AI). AIEQ was launched on Oct 17, 2017 and is managed by ETF Managers Group.

