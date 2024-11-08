American States Water (NYSE:AWR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The utilities provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.03), Briefing.com reports. American States Water had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 13.45%. The company had revenue of $161.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis.

American States Water Stock Performance

AWR stock traded down $0.98 during trading on Thursday, hitting $84.65. The company had a trading volume of 417,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 217,788. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $83.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 29.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.49. American States Water has a 1-year low of $66.03 and a 1-year high of $87.50.

American States Water Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.4655 per share. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. American States Water’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.81%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In related news, Director Anne M. Holloway sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.89, for a total transaction of $40,445.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,115,801.91. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 0.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered American States Water from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised American States Water from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $80.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st.

American States Water Company Profile

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, commercial, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

