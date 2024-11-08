American Express (NYSE:AXP) Position Boosted by Bensler LLC

Bensler LLC increased its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,575 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,454 shares during the quarter. Bensler LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $8,021,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AXP. Norden Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express during the 1st quarter valued at $375,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 4.8% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,221 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Express in the 1st quarter valued at $212,000. Duality Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of American Express by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 9,119 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,076,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its stake in American Express by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 18,640 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $4,244,000 after purchasing an additional 3,151 shares in the last quarter. 84.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AXP stock opened at $286.82 on Friday. American Express has a 12 month low of $152.05 and a 12 month high of $296.83. The company has a market cap of $202.05 billion, a PE ratio of 21.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $267.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $248.67.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The payment services company reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $0.22. American Express had a net margin of 15.32% and a return on equity of 32.46%. The business had revenue of $16.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.68 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.30 EPS. American Express’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that American Express will post 13.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 4th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. American Express’s payout ratio is 20.60%.

In other news, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 13,111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.98, for a total transaction of $3,552,818.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 109,691 shares in the company, valued at $29,724,067.18. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other American Express news, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 13,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.98, for a total value of $3,552,818.78. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 109,691 shares in the company, valued at $29,724,067.18. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Anre D. Williams sold 77,887 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.26, for a total transaction of $21,049,740.62. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 111,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,176,150.56. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on AXP. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of American Express from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Hsbc Global Res downgraded shares of American Express from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on American Express from $248.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Bank of America increased their price objective on American Express from $263.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on American Express from $260.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Express presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $253.09.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

