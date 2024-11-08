Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) Director Sells $64,542.00 in Stock

Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTRGet Free Report) Director Teresa A. Harris sold 620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.10, for a total value of $64,542.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,211,292.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of Altair Engineering stock opened at $103.96 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.17. Altair Engineering Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.64 and a 52-week high of $113.12. The firm has a market cap of $8.83 billion, a PE ratio of 273.59, a P/E/G ratio of 13.28 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a current ratio of 3.27.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ALTR. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Altair Engineering in a report on Thursday, October 31st. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Altair Engineering in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Altair Engineering from $90.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Altair Engineering from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $71.00 in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Altair Engineering from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.71.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALTR. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Altair Engineering by 572.1% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 289 shares of the software’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Altair Engineering by 81.7% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 418 shares of the software’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Altair Engineering by 41.3% during the 2nd quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 832 shares of the software’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Altair Engineering by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,057 shares of the software’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of Altair Engineering by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,640 shares of the software’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.38% of the company’s stock.

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions in the areas of simulation and design, high-performance computing, data analytics, and artificial intelligence in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Software and Client Engineering Services.

