Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The utilities provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08, Briefing.com reports. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a net margin of 4.70% and a return on equity of 5.36%. The company had revenue of $573.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $620.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis.
Algonquin Power & Utilities Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:AQN traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.80. 4,556,084 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,642,482. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 12 month low of $4.67 and a 12 month high of $6.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of 30.06 and a beta of 0.68.
Algonquin Power & Utilities Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.42%. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 162.50%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Read Our Latest Research Report on AQN
About Algonquin Power & Utilities
Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. operates in the power and utility industries in the United States, Canada, and other regions. The company operates in two segments, Regulated Services Group and Renewable Energy Group. The company primarily owns and operates a regulated electric, water distribution and wastewater collection, and natural gas utility systems and transmission operations.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Algonquin Power & Utilities
- The Top 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- Dot Ai IPO: CEO Ed Nabrotzky Shares Vision for Logistics Future
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- The Hottest Markets to Watch After the Fed’s 25 Bps Rate Cut
- Should You Add These Warren Buffett Stocks to Your Portfolio?
- The Top 5 Performing S&P 500 Stocks YTD in 2024
Receive News & Ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.