Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.09 (TSE:AQN)

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (TSE:AQN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 7th,Zacks Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.088 per share on Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Stock Performance

Shares of TSE AQN opened at C$6.66 on Friday. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 12-month low of C$6.51 and a 12-month high of C$9.28. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$7.12 and a 200 day moving average of C$7.93.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (TSE:AQN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.11 by C$0.01. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a net margin of 4.70% and a return on equity of 0.24%. The firm had revenue of C$819.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$851.84 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Algonquin Power & Utilities will post 0.4650555 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on AQN shares. Raymond James cut Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$6.25.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Company Profile

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. operates in the power and utility industries in the United States, Canada, and other regions. The company operates in two segments, Regulated Services Group and Renewable Energy Group. The company primarily owns and operates a regulated electric, water distribution and wastewater collection, and natural gas utility systems and transmission operations.

