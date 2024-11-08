Algoma Steel Group Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 (NASDAQ:ASTL)

Algoma Steel Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 6th,Zacks Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Friday, December 27th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 27th.

Algoma Steel Group Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of ASTL traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.00. 196,011 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 576,670. Algoma Steel Group has a 1 year low of $6.67 and a 1 year high of $12.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.19 and its 200-day moving average is $8.83. The company has a current ratio of 4.19, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.46 and a beta of 1.49.

Get Algoma Steel Group alerts:

Algoma Steel Group (NASDAQ:ASTL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.04. Algoma Steel Group had a negative return on equity of 1.23% and a negative net margin of 0.72%. The business had revenue of $475.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $444.32 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Algoma Steel Group will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Algoma Steel Group Company Profile

Algoma Steel Group Inc produces and sells steel products primarily in North America. The company provides flat/sheet steel products, including temper rolling, cold rolled, hot-rolled pickled and oiled products, floor plate, and cut-to-length products for the automotive industry, hollow structural product manufacturers, and the light manufacturing and transportation industries; and plate steel products that consist of rolled, hot-rolled, and heat-treated for use in the construction or manufacture of railcars, buildings, bridges, off-highway equipment, storage tanks, ships, and military applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Algoma Steel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Algoma Steel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.