Algoma Steel Group Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 (NASDAQ:ASTL)

Posted by on Nov 8th, 2024

Algoma Steel Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTLGet Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 6th,Zacks Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Friday, December 27th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 27th.

Algoma Steel Group Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of ASTL traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.00. 196,011 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 576,670. Algoma Steel Group has a 1 year low of $6.67 and a 1 year high of $12.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.19 and its 200-day moving average is $8.83. The company has a current ratio of 4.19, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.46 and a beta of 1.49.

Algoma Steel Group (NASDAQ:ASTLGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.04. Algoma Steel Group had a negative return on equity of 1.23% and a negative net margin of 0.72%. The business had revenue of $475.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $444.32 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Algoma Steel Group will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Algoma Steel Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Algoma Steel Group Inc produces and sells steel products primarily in North America. The company provides flat/sheet steel products, including temper rolling, cold rolled, hot-rolled pickled and oiled products, floor plate, and cut-to-length products for the automotive industry, hollow structural product manufacturers, and the light manufacturing and transportation industries; and plate steel products that consist of rolled, hot-rolled, and heat-treated for use in the construction or manufacture of railcars, buildings, bridges, off-highway equipment, storage tanks, ships, and military applications.

Dividend History for Algoma Steel Group (NASDAQ:ASTL)

