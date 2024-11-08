Algoma Steel Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTL) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.05

Algoma Steel Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 6th,Zacks Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Friday, December 27th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 27th.

NASDAQ:ASTL traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $11.98. The stock had a trading volume of 102,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 576,240. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.46 and a beta of 1.49. Algoma Steel Group has a 1-year low of $6.67 and a 1-year high of $12.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.83.

Algoma Steel Group (NASDAQ:ASTL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.04. Algoma Steel Group had a negative return on equity of 1.23% and a negative net margin of 0.72%. The business had revenue of $475.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $444.32 million. Research analysts forecast that Algoma Steel Group will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

Algoma Steel Group Inc produces and sells steel products primarily in North America. The company provides flat/sheet steel products, including temper rolling, cold rolled, hot-rolled pickled and oiled products, floor plate, and cut-to-length products for the automotive industry, hollow structural product manufacturers, and the light manufacturing and transportation industries; and plate steel products that consist of rolled, hot-rolled, and heat-treated for use in the construction or manufacture of railcars, buildings, bridges, off-highway equipment, storage tanks, ships, and military applications.

