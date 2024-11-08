AIA Group Ltd Sells 35,361 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

AIA Group Ltd lessened its holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 13.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 234,942 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 35,361 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $5,190,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 15.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 199,888,911 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,665,963,000 after purchasing an additional 27,254,172 shares during the last quarter. Castle Hook Partners LP grew its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 108.2% in the 1st quarter. Castle Hook Partners LP now owns 7,799,826 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $143,049,000 after buying an additional 4,053,793 shares in the last quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC increased its position in Kinder Morgan by 74.0% during the 2nd quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC now owns 6,753,165 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $134,185,000 after buying an additional 2,872,665 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 23.6% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 11,130,639 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $204,319,000 after buying an additional 2,125,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1,849.7% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,164,637 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $47,817,000 after acquiring an additional 2,053,612 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KMI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley set a $26.00 target price on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Friday, October 18th. Argus upgraded Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kinder Morgan presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.09.

Kinder Morgan Stock Up 0.2 %

KMI stock opened at $26.41 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.08. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.17 and a 12 month high of $26.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.91.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.87% and a net margin of 16.76%. Kinder Morgan’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.2875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.35%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.88%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Dax Sanders sold 1,729 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $36,309.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 307,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,455,589. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, President Thomas A. Martin sold 19,121 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.28, for a total value of $502,499.88. Following the sale, the president now owns 897,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,590,294.56. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Dax Sanders sold 1,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $36,309.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 307,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,455,589. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 710,992 shares of company stock valued at $17,619,823 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.81% of the company’s stock.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report).

