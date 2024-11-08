AIA Group Ltd Sells 16,965 Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

AIA Group Ltd lessened its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,474,511 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 16,965 shares during the quarter. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for approximately 3.7% of AIA Group Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $144,650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Motco acquired a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $35,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TLT opened at $91.33 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.08. The stock has a market cap of $59.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 0.06. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $86.74 and a 12 month high of $101.64.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.3105 per share. This represents a $3.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st. This is a boost from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.29.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

