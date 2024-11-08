AIA Group Ltd Buys 8,789 Shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

AIA Group Ltd increased its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report) by 45.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,217 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 8,789 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $7,761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 572.0% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 47.4% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,775 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 8,980 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,365,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 13,849 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,070,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the period. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $3,942,000. Institutional investors own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

In other news, CEO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $4,200,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 73,441 shares in the company, valued at $20,563,480. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of ALNY opened at $272.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.64, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $273.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $229.34. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $141.98 and a 1-year high of $304.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.11 billion, a PE ratio of -103.90 and a beta of 0.39.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $500.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $532.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.67 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ALNY shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $295.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $248.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $366.00 to $384.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $282.00 to $371.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $294.50.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. Its marketed products include ONPATTRO (patisiran) for the treatment of the polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; AMVUTTRA for the treatment of hATTR amyloidosis with polyneuropathy in adults; GIVLAARI for the treatment of adults with acute hepatic porphyria; and OXLUMO for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1.

