AIA Group Ltd Buys 50,600 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR)

AIA Group Ltd lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR – Free Report) by 9.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 580,880 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,600 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF were worth $35,393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LGT Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 673.7% in the third quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Family Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 96.2% during the 3rd quarter. Family Asset Management LLC now owns 51,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,125,000 after acquiring an additional 25,140 shares in the last quarter. United Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $242,000. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 25,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,493,000 after acquiring an additional 2,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Americana Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 547,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,376,000 after acquiring an additional 45,834 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF stock opened at $57.59 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a 1 year low of $49.24 and a 1 year high of $61.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $59.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.63. The stock has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.22 and a beta of 0.85.

About iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF

The iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (IEUR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Europe IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed European securities. IEUR was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

