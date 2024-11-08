AIA Group Ltd Boosts Stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

AIA Group Ltd increased its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 6.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,641 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $11,186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norden Group LLC boosted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 48.1% in the 1st quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 388 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 449 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 1,588 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,528,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 34.5% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 1,353 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

In other news, CFO Christopher R. Fenimore sold 5,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,205.33, for a total transaction of $6,846,274.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,305 shares in the company, valued at $18,447,575.65. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 7.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 1.0 %

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NASDAQ REGN opened at $824.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 4.46 and a current ratio of 5.28. The firm has a market cap of $90.89 billion, a PE ratio of 20.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.15. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $783.57 and a one year high of $1,211.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1,035.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,038.36.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,150.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,030.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Leerink Partners reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $1,077.00 price objective (down from $1,175.00) on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Leerink Partnrs cut shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,200.00 to $1,150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,092.62.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.