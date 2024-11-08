AIA Group Ltd Acquires New Stake in Franklin FTSE Japan Hedged ETF (NYSEARCA:FLJH)

AIA Group Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan Hedged ETF (NYSEARCA:FLJH – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 126,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,866,000. AIA Group Ltd owned 0.07% of Franklin FTSE Japan Hedged ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, WealthCare Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan Hedged ETF by 19.5% during the third quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC now owns 118,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,710,000 after acquiring an additional 19,327 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FLJH opened at $31.89 on Friday. Franklin FTSE Japan Hedged ETF has a 52-week low of $25.00 and a 52-week high of $33.36. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.02 and a beta of 0.64.

The Franklin FTSE Japan Hedged ETF (FLJH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap companies in Japan. The fund is currency hedged for USD-based investors. FLJH was launched on Nov 2, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

