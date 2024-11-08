AIA Group Ltd Acquires 100 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

AIA Group Ltd lifted its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,834 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $4,590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BLK. Fairscale Capital LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock by 100.0% during the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 40 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Olistico Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. 80.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at BlackRock

In other news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 11,061 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $852.95, for a total value of $9,434,479.95. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,480 shares in the company, valued at $5,527,116. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last three months, insiders have sold 35,061 shares of company stock valued at $30,734,840. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on BLK. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of BlackRock from $960.00 to $1,077.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,010.00 to $1,120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Citigroup lifted their price target on BlackRock from $920.00 to $930.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on BlackRock from $1,040.00 to $1,160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on BlackRock from $1,000.00 to $1,070.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,004.54.

BlackRock Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of BLK opened at $1,036.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $153.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.58, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.30. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $648.43 and a 12 month high of $1,057.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $947.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $857.04. The company has a current ratio of 5.06, a quick ratio of 5.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 11th. The asset manager reported $11.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.42 by $1.04. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.03 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 31.37% and a return on equity of 15.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $10.91 EPS. Analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 42.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

