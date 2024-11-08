Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC Has $5.01 Million Stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC decreased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 16.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 98,670 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,641 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF accounts for 0.4% of Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $5,007,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Transform Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 10,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc now owns 8,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 3.4% during the second quarter. Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Hayek Kallen Investment Management raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Hayek Kallen Investment Management now owns 76,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,881,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspen Wealth Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Aspen Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 27,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of JPST opened at $50.43 on Friday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 52 week low of $50.08 and a 52 week high of $50.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.48.

About JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.