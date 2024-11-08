Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC Decreases Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 12.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 298,764 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,168 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF comprises approximately 2.5% of Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $32,162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Davis Capital Management bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 833.3% during the 3rd quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 176.2% during the 3rd quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000.

Shares of BATS EFG opened at $102.67 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $104.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.36 and a beta of 0.97. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $67.58 and a 12-month high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

