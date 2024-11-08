Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 43.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,059 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,827 shares during the quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 69,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,165,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $770,000. Insight Advisors LLC PA grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 3,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 86.0% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 20,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after buying an additional 9,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 34,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,597,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

BATS:IEFA opened at $74.82 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $70.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.66.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.