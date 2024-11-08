Advisor Resource Council Takes Position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Advisor Resource Council bought a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 6,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SRLN. McAdam LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 18,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,000 after buying an additional 1,538 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $972,000 after acquiring an additional 5,628 shares during the period. IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Simplicity Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 13,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 2,898 shares during the period.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF stock opened at $41.84 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.75. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 52 week low of $40.71 and a 52 week high of $42.13.

About SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

