Advisor Resource Council Sells 3,715 Shares of Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NRO)

Advisor Resource Council decreased its holdings in Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NRO – Free Report) by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,455 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,715 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council’s holdings in Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund were worth $51,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NRO. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund by 61.1% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 8,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3,147 shares during the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund during the second quarter valued at $53,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund by 33.3% during the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its position in Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund by 42.0% during the third quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 18,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 5,378 shares during the last quarter.

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NRO opened at $3.86 on Friday. Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.65 and a 12 month high of $4.15.

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Announces Dividend

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0312 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.70%.

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. It is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It typically invests in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts.

