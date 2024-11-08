Advisor Resource Council Makes New Investment in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Advisor Resource Council acquired a new position in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 952 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Csenge Advisory Group bought a new stake in shares of Progressive in the 1st quarter valued at about $270,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Progressive by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 17,880 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,698,000 after acquiring an additional 2,016 shares during the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Progressive in the 1st quarter valued at about $211,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of Progressive by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 31,718 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,560,000 after acquiring an additional 5,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of Progressive by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 17,110 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,539,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153 shares during the last quarter. 85.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Progressive Trading Down 1.3 %

NYSE PGR opened at $255.27 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $149.50 billion, a PE ratio of 18.55, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The Progressive Co. has a 12 month low of $149.14 and a 12 month high of $260.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $251.12 and a 200-day moving average of $227.59.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Progressive ( NYSE:PGR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The insurance provider reported $3.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.40 by $0.18. Progressive had a return on equity of 35.21% and a net margin of 11.27%. The company had revenue of $19.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.95 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Progressive Co. will post 13.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on PGR shares. HSBC raised Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $253.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Progressive from $257.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Progressive from $277.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their price objective on Progressive from $267.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Progressive from $239.00 to $237.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $265.63.

Insider Activity at Progressive

In related news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 43,370 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.20, for a total value of $10,937,914.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 473,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $119,475,967. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Progressive news, insider Steven Broz sold 6,122 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.19, for a total transaction of $1,439,833.18. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 32,316 shares in the company, valued at $7,600,400.04. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 43,370 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.20, for a total value of $10,937,914.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 473,735 shares in the company, valued at $119,475,967. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 74,843 shares of company stock worth $18,674,912. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

About Progressive

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Featured Stories

