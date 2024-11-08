Advisor Resource Council Invests $328,000 in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Advisor Resource Council purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $328,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Smith Thornton Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $491,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $118,000. Wealth Alliance bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $275,000. Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 38,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,534,000 after buying an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,725,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWN opened at $176.80 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $165.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $159.95. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $129.30 and a 1 year high of $179.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 1.17.

About iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

