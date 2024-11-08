Advisor Resource Council Acquires 4,495 Shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Advisor Resource Council lifted its holdings in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 42.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,052 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,495 shares during the quarter. Advisor Resource Council’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HAL. M&G PLC bought a new position in shares of Halliburton during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,559,000. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Halliburton by 20.7% during the third quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 118,793 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $3,451,000 after acquiring an additional 20,378 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Halliburton in the third quarter worth $254,000. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Halliburton by 56.5% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 157,085 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $4,563,000 after purchasing an additional 56,707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 12.2% during the third quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 42,239 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 4,583 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HAL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America decreased their target price on Halliburton from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Barclays cut their target price on Halliburton from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Halliburton from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Halliburton from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.74.

Halliburton Price Performance

HAL opened at $29.55 on Friday. Halliburton has a fifty-two week low of $27.26 and a fifty-two week high of $41.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.17 and a 200 day moving average of $32.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.13. The firm has a market cap of $26.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.82, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.89.

Halliburton Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Halliburton’s payout ratio is currently 22.59%.

About Halliburton

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

