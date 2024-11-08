ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) Price Target Raised to $25.00

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 6.43% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of ADMA Biologics in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of ADMA Biologics in a research report on Friday, September 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.25.

Get ADMA Biologics alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on ADMA

ADMA Biologics Trading Up 19.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ADMA traded up $3.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.49. 5,911,314 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,648,255. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a current ratio of 6.87. ADMA Biologics has a twelve month low of $3.60 and a twelve month high of $23.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 167.79 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.73.

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. ADMA Biologics had a return on equity of 38.79% and a net margin of 10.53%. The firm had revenue of $107.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 78.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that ADMA Biologics will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at ADMA Biologics

In related news, CEO Adam S. Grossman sold 236,889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.69, for a total transaction of $4,190,566.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,059,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,436,552.94. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other ADMA Biologics news, CEO Adam S. Grossman sold 236,889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.69, for a total value of $4,190,566.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,059,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,436,552.94. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Young Kwon sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.26, for a total transaction of $1,095,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 241,441 shares in the company, valued at $4,408,712.66. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 466,900 shares of company stock worth $8,224,121 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADMA. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of ADMA Biologics during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in shares of ADMA Biologics in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of ADMA Biologics during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. CWM LLC raised its position in ADMA Biologics by 114.2% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,192 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 4,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in ADMA Biologics during the 2nd quarter valued at $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.68% of the company’s stock.

ADMA Biologics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers BIVIGAM, an intravenous immune globulin (IVIG) product indicated for the treatment of primary humoral immunodeficiency (PI); ASCENIV, an IVIG product for the treatment of PI; and Nabi-HB for the treatment of acute exposure to blood containing Hepatitis B surface antigen and other listed exposures to Hepatitis B.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ADMA Biologics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADMA Biologics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.