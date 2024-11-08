Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.34), Yahoo Finance reports.

Adicet Bio Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ ACET opened at $1.33 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.43. Adicet Bio has a 12-month low of $1.05 and a 12-month high of $3.77. The company has a market cap of $109.59 million, a P/E ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 1.81.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ACET shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Adicet Bio in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Adicet Bio from $19.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. StockNews.com lowered Adicet Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Adicet Bio in a report on Thursday. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on Adicet Bio in a research note on Monday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Adicet Bio presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.50.

Adicet Bio Company Profile

Adicet Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for autoimmune diseases and cancer. The company offers gamma delta T cells engineered with chimeric antigen receptors (CARs) to facilitate durable activity in patients. Its lead product candidate is ADI-001, an allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapy expressing a CAR targeting CD20, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and relapsed or refractory aggressive B cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

