ADENTRA (TSE:ADEN) Stock Price Down 0.3% – Time to Sell?

ADENTRA Inc. (TSE:ADEN – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 0.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $39.06 and last traded at $39.19. 52,006 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 16% from the average session volume of 61,854 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.29.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ADEN. Acumen Capital raised their price target on ADENTRA from C$54.00 to C$56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of ADENTRA from C$51.00 to C$52.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of ADENTRA from C$53.00 to C$50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on ADENTRA from C$57.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on ADENTRA from C$52.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.67.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $40.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.19. The stock has a market cap of $980.53 million, a P/E ratio of 14.73 and a beta of 1.57.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 25th were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. ADENTRA’s payout ratio is presently 21.05%.

In related news, Senior Officer Daniel Brian Figgins sold 7,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.76, for a total value of $302,328.00. Insiders own 10.73% of the company’s stock.

ADENTRA Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of architectural building products to the residential, repair and remodel, and commercial construction markets in Canada and the United States. It offers doors, decorative surfaces, moldings, stair parts, hardwood lumber, hardwood plywood, composite panels, and other building products to industrial manufacturers, home builder distribution yards, and home centers.

