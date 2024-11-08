AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.02), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $805.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $809.32 million. AdaptHealth had a positive return on equity of 9.58% and a negative net margin of 21.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. AdaptHealth updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

AdaptHealth Price Performance

AHCO stock opened at $9.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of -1.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.11. AdaptHealth has a 1 year low of $6.37 and a 1 year high of $11.90.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on AHCO. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on AdaptHealth from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group cut their price objective on AdaptHealth from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of AdaptHealth in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on AdaptHealth from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AdaptHealth presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.36.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Shaw Rietkerk sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.24, for a total value of $281,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 212,611 shares in the company, valued at $2,389,747.64. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director David Solomon Williams III sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.26, for a total value of $45,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $415,482.74. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Shaw Rietkerk sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.24, for a total value of $281,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 212,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,389,747.64. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.43% of the company’s stock.

AdaptHealth Company Profile

AdaptHealth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, sells home medical equipment (HME), medical supplies, and home and related services in the United States. The company provides sleep therapy equipment, supplies, and related services, such as CPAP and bi-PAP services to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea; medical devices and supplies, including continuous glucose monitors and insulin pumps for the treatment of diabetes; HME to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities; oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home; and other HME devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with wound care, urological, incontinence, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

