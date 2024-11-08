Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.10, Briefing.com reports. Acushnet had a return on equity of 21.17% and a net margin of 7.91%. The company had revenue of $620.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $620.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Acushnet updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Acushnet Stock Up 0.7 %

GOLF stock traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $71.51. 232,513 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 313,394. Acushnet has a 52 week low of $53.68 and a 52 week high of $76.38. The company has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.31 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $63.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on GOLF. Truist Financial increased their price target on Acushnet from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Compass Point cut their target price on shares of Acushnet from $78.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Acushnet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $86.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.40.

About Acushnet

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear.

