Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.03), Zacks reports. Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 53.18% and a negative net margin of 183.28%. The company had revenue of $4.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.31 million.

Aclaris Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ACRS traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $2.45. The stock had a trading volume of 1,005,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 998,016. Aclaris Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.59 and a twelve month high of $5.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.24. The company has a market cap of $174.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.99 and a beta of 0.10.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ACRS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of Aclaris Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Aclaris Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.00.

Aclaris Therapeutics Company Profile

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel drug candidates for immune-inflammatory diseases in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Contract Research. The Therapeutics segment is involved in identifying and developing therapies to address significant unmet needs for immuno-inflammatory diseases.

