Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday.
Accuray Price Performance
ARAY stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2.13. 465,062 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 662,196. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.65. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.84. Accuray has a one year low of $1.40 and a one year high of $3.05. The company has a market cap of $213.58 million, a P/E ratio of -12.24 and a beta of 1.40.
Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). Accuray had a negative return on equity of 33.65% and a negative net margin of 3.48%. The business had revenue of $101.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Accuray will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Accuray
Accuray Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and sells radiosurgery and radiation therapy systems for the treatment of tumors in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, Japan, and China. It offers the CyberKnife platform, a robotic stereotactic radiosurgery and stereotactic body radiation therapy system used for the treatment of primary and metastatic tumors outside the brain, including tumors on or near the spine and in the breast, kidney, liver, lung, pancreas, and prostate.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Accuray
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- Dot Ai IPO: CEO Ed Nabrotzky Shares Vision for Logistics Future
- Consumer Staples Stocks, Explained
- The Hottest Markets to Watch After the Fed’s 25 Bps Rate Cut
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- The Top 5 Performing S&P 500 Stocks YTD in 2024
Receive News & Ratings for Accuray Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accuray and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.