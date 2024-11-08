Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04), Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $101.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.10 million. Accuray had a negative return on equity of 33.65% and a negative net margin of 3.48%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. Accuray updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.
Accuray Stock Up 3.0 %
Shares of ARAY stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $2.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,645,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 483,350. Accuray has a 1-year low of $1.40 and a 1-year high of $3.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.84. The company has a market capitalization of $209.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.06 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.65, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.95.
Accuray Company Profile
