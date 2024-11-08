Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04), Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $101.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.10 million. Accuray had a negative return on equity of 33.65% and a negative net margin of 3.48%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. Accuray updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

Accuray Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of ARAY stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $2.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,645,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 483,350. Accuray has a 1-year low of $1.40 and a 1-year high of $3.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.84. The company has a market capitalization of $209.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.06 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.65, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Get Accuray alerts:

Accuray Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Accuray Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and sells radiosurgery and radiation therapy systems for the treatment of tumors in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, Japan, and China. It offers the CyberKnife platform, a robotic stereotactic radiosurgery and stereotactic body radiation therapy system used for the treatment of primary and metastatic tumors outside the brain, including tumors on or near the spine and in the breast, kidney, liver, lung, pancreas, and prostate.

Receive News & Ratings for Accuray Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accuray and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.