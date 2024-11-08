ABLE Financial Group LLC Takes Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

ABLE Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 3,597 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $397,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stone Point Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 5.4% in the third quarter. Stone Point Wealth LLC now owns 19,332 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,136,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares during the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 38.3% in the third quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 28,842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,186,000 after purchasing an additional 7,989 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 41.9% during the third quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,232 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545 shares during the last quarter. RTD Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 5.6% during the third quarter. RTD Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 123,706 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,666,000 after purchasing an additional 6,541 shares during the period. Finally, Invictus Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Invictus Private Wealth LLC now owns 11,548 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the last quarter.

TIP traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $108.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 505,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,941,497. The business’s 50-day moving average is $109.45 and its 200-day moving average is $107.90. The stock has a market cap of $18.85 billion, a PE ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.09. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $103.19 and a fifty-two week high of $111.06.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

