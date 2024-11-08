ABLE Financial Group LLC Sells 1,225 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

ABLE Financial Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,225 shares during the period. ABLE Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Stone Point Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Stone Point Wealth LLC now owns 60,770 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,908,000 after buying an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown now owns 24,054 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Finally, Dudley Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dudley Capital Management LLC now owns 5,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of VWO stock traded down $1.17 on Friday, reaching $46.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,515,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,133,143. The company has a market capitalization of $84.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.75. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $38.83 and a 1 year high of $49.57.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

