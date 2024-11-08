ABLE Financial Group LLC Cuts Stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

ABLE Financial Group LLC decreased its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,968 shares of the company’s stock after selling 218 shares during the period. ABLE Financial Group LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ABBV. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Quest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 4,140.0% in the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Burkett Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in AbbVie by 61.2% during the 3rd quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC now owns 216 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Stock Performance

ABBV stock traded up $0.64 on Friday, reaching $201.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 681,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,303,158. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $135.85 and a 52 week high of $207.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.51, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $355.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $194.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $180.25.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $14.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.28 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 226.99% and a net margin of 9.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.95 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be paid a $1.64 dividend. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.55. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 15th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 215.28%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ABBV. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of AbbVie from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $212.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $203.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on AbbVie from $215.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $202.72.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

