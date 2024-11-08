ABLE Financial Group LLC Buys 395 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

ABLE Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,592 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the quarter. ABLE Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $873,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,125,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,757,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Founders Financial Alliance LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 7,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,635,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,576,895,000 after purchasing an additional 466,457 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIG traded up $1.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $203.19. 397,895 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 819,223. The firm has a market cap of $87.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $196.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $188.54. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $156.79 and a 1-year high of $203.26.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

