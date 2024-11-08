ABLE Financial Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in VanEck Long Muni ETF (BATS:MLN)

ABLE Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Long Muni ETF (BATS:MLN – Free Report) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 392,002 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,824 shares during the quarter. VanEck Long Muni ETF accounts for 2.2% of ABLE Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. ABLE Financial Group LLC’s holdings in VanEck Long Muni ETF were worth $7,174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MLN. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of VanEck Long Muni ETF by 84.7% in the 1st quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 2,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in VanEck Long Muni ETF by 140.8% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 36,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after buying an additional 21,048 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its position in VanEck Long Muni ETF by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 59,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after buying an additional 7,595 shares in the last quarter. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC increased its position in VanEck Long Muni ETF by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC now owns 375,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,771,000 after buying an additional 31,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its position in VanEck Long Muni ETF by 10,816.0% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 2,704 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Long Muni ETF Price Performance

BATS:MLN traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.78. 319,652 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.99.

About VanEck Long Muni ETF

The VanEck Long Muni ETF (MLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of investment grade, tax-exempt US municipal bonds with nominal maturities of at least 17 years. MLN was launched on Jan 2, 2008 and is managed by VanEck.

