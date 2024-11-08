ABLE Financial Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

ABLE Financial Group LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 2.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,057 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. ABLE Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $2,289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 382.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 188 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the second quarter worth $37,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWD traded up $1.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $195.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 243,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,726,284. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $188.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $181.23. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $148.63 and a 1 year high of $195.53. The firm has a market cap of $61.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.77.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

