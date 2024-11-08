ABLE Financial Group LLC Boosts Stake in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

ABLE Financial Group LLC raised its position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 13.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,814 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 829 shares during the period. ABLE Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $1,175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FANG. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 38.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,609,143 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,706,076,000 after buying an additional 2,381,488 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 235.6% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,730,482 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $541,844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,916,900 shares during the last quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the first quarter valued at $87,940,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Diamondback Energy by 16.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,012,329 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $603,038,000 after purchasing an additional 415,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Diamondback Energy by 280.8% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 545,202 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $109,144,000 after purchasing an additional 402,026 shares during the last quarter. 90.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $235.00 to $209.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $243.00 to $236.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Diamondback Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $209.64.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Diamondback Energy news, major shareholder Lyndal Greth sold 13,212,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total value of $2,313,698,661.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,037,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $181,732,485.09. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Diamondback Energy Price Performance

Shares of FANG stock traded down $1.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $180.37. 361,952 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,739,200. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $145.70 and a 12 month high of $214.50. The company has a market cap of $53.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.39, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.89. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $182.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $192.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 3.66.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.62 by ($1.24). Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 17.64% and a net margin of 33.64%. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.49 earnings per share. Diamondback Energy’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 17.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Diamondback Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.61%.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Further Reading

