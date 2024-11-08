AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Stake Raised by J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC

J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,671 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. AbbVie makes up 2.8% of J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $16,918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ABBV. Verity Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in AbbVie by 7.1% during the third quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Lewis Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 3.4% in the third quarter. Lewis Asset Management LLC now owns 10,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,110,000 after buying an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. TFB Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 1,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 38,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,542,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

AbbVie Price Performance

NYSE ABBV opened at $200.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $354.08 billion, a PE ratio of 69.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.63. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $135.85 and a 12-month high of $207.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $194.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $180.25.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $14.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.28 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 226.99%. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.95 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.64 per share. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 215.28%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ABBV. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on AbbVie from $218.00 to $231.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a report on Monday, August 5th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Argus raised shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $215.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $202.72.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on AbbVie

About AbbVie

(Free Report)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.