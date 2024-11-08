AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Sold by Physicians Financial Services Inc.

Physicians Financial Services Inc. reduced its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 3.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,095 shares of the company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ABBV. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Quest Partners LLC grew its position in AbbVie by 4,140.0% in the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 212 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burkett Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 61.2% in the third quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC now owns 216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. 70.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AbbVie Stock Up 0.4 %

ABBV stock traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $201.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 301,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,301,797. The company has a market capitalization of $355.51 billion, a PE ratio of 69.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $194.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $180.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.51. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $135.85 and a 12 month high of $207.32.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $14.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.28 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 226.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.95 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be given a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.55. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 215.28%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on AbbVie from $218.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. UBS Group increased their price target on AbbVie from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on AbbVie from $196.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, William Blair upgraded shares of AbbVie to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AbbVie has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $202.72.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

Further Reading

