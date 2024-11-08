AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Bought by Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,910 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $377,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ABBV. Baugh & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Baugh & Associates LLC now owns 44,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,534,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV purchased a new position in AbbVie in the third quarter valued at $209,000. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the third quarter worth about $735,000. Graypoint LLC boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 17,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,460,000 after acquiring an additional 1,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudent Investors Network Inc. grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Prudent Investors Network Inc. now owns 6,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

AbbVie Stock Performance

Shares of AbbVie stock opened at $200.46 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $194.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $180.25. The company has a market cap of $354.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.60, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.51, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.81. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $135.85 and a one year high of $207.32.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.08. AbbVie had a return on equity of 226.99% and a net margin of 9.22%. The business had revenue of $14.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.95 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be paid a $1.64 dividend. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is 215.28%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ABBV. Guggenheim upped their price target on AbbVie from $212.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Monday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $214.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.72.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on AbbVie

AbbVie Company Profile

(Free Report)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.