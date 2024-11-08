A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on AOS. DA Davidson downgraded A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on A. O. Smith from $82.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on A. O. Smith from $92.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded A. O. Smith from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, A. O. Smith presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.71.

Get A. O. Smith alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on AOS

A. O. Smith Price Performance

AOS traded down $0.18 during trading on Thursday, hitting $76.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,299,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 967,847. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. A. O. Smith has a twelve month low of $70.44 and a twelve month high of $92.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.17.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.82. The company had revenue of $957.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $960.36 million. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 14.41%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that A. O. Smith will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On A. O. Smith

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AOS. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in A. O. Smith during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new position in A. O. Smith during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Quarry LP grew its stake in A. O. Smith by 214.9% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 359 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in A. O. Smith during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in A. O. Smith during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. 76.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About A. O. Smith

(Get Free Report)

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, heat pumps, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, and point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for A. O. Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A. O. Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.