818 Shares in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Bought by Lifestyle Asset Management Inc.

Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 818 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UNP. Cultivar Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Union Pacific by 3,250.0% during the second quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 134 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Fairscale Capital LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific during the second quarter worth about $31,000. 80.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on UNP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Union Pacific from $263.00 to $252.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Union Pacific from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Union Pacific from $265.00 to $262.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Union Pacific from $270.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $266.00 target price on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $259.15.

NYSE UNP opened at $242.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.27, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $243.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $238.53. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $208.14 and a 52 week high of $258.66.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.03). Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.33% and a return on equity of 41.79%. The company had revenue of $6.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.51 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

