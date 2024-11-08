730 Shares in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK) Purchased by LS Investment Advisors LLC

LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 1,738.5% in the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $533,000. Tidal Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,167,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 242.5% during the first quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 4,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after buying an additional 2,932 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 13.7% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 1,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $338.99 on Friday. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $237.50 and a fifty-two week high of $339.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $320.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $308.83. The stock has a market cap of $22.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.92 and a beta of 1.28.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

