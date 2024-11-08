450 Shares in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) Bought by Maia Wealth LLC

Maia Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 450 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ORG Partners LLC increased its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 752.0% in the first quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 426 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC grew its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 5,734 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $697,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 33.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 2,727 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 1,774.4% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 29,485 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,584,000 after acquiring an additional 27,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 439.5% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 43,735 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,317,000 after acquiring an additional 35,629 shares during the last quarter. 94.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EXPD. Wolfe Research downgraded Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $106.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group upgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.00.

Expeditors International of Washington Stock Performance

EXPD opened at $119.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.74, a PEG ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.98. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a one year low of $110.01 and a one year high of $131.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is $122.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.27.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The transportation company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 29.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 5.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Expeditors International of Washington Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.33%.

Expeditors International of Washington Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, import, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

