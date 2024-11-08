3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Purchased by J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC

J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 2.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 51,014 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 1,235 shares during the period. 3M accounts for approximately 1.1% of J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $6,974,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of 3M during the second quarter worth $28,000. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in 3M by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 217,745 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 17,211 shares during the period. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in 3M by 118.6% in the 3rd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 223 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in 3M by 689.7% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 308 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Finally, TruNorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3M during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

Get 3M alerts:

3M Stock Performance

Shares of MMM stock opened at $133.07 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $132.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.43. 3M has a 1 year low of $75.40 and a 1 year high of $141.34. The firm has a market cap of $72.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.80, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.95.

3M Dividend Announcement

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $6.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.06 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 104.66% and a net margin of 15.37%. The firm’s revenue was down 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.68 earnings per share. Analysts predict that 3M will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.35%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MMM shares. Melius raised shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on 3M from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $110.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, July 29th. Citigroup increased their price target on 3M from $100.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on 3M from $143.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.27.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on MMM

3M Company Profile

(Free Report)

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company’s Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.