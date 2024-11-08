3i Group (LON:III) Reaches New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

3i Group (LON:III – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 3,470 ($45.17) and last traded at GBX 3,465 ($45.11), with a volume of 27294766 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3,340 ($43.48).
Separately, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,800 ($49.47) price target on shares of 3i Group in a research note on Monday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, 3i Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 3,148 ($40.98).
3i Group plc is a private equity firm specializing in mature companies, growth capital, middle markets, infrastructure, and management leveraged buyouts and buy-ins. The firm also provides infrastructure financing and debt management. For debt management, it invests in senior and mezzanine corporate debt in typically large and private companies in United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, and North America.
