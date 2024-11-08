3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) Shares Purchased by ARK Investment Management LLC

ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD – Free Report) by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,878,628 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 799,157 shares during the quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC’s holdings in 3D Systems were worth $11,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of 3D Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new stake in 3D Systems in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in 3D Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of 3D Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3D Systems in the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. 64.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Lake Street Capital dropped their price target on shares of 3D Systems from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. StockNews.com cut 3D Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of 3D Systems in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on 3D Systems from $5.50 to $3.75 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of 3D Systems from $4.50 to $2.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.25.

NYSE:DDD opened at $3.39 on Friday. 3D Systems Co. has a 12 month low of $1.72 and a 12 month high of $6.85. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 2.42.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The 3D printing company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $113.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.15 million. 3D Systems had a negative return on equity of 15.29% and a negative net margin of 78.14%. Equities research analysts anticipate that 3D Systems Co. will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

3D Systems Corporation provides 3D printing and digital manufacturing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers 3D printers technologies, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, color jet printing, polymer extrusion, and extrusion and SLA based bioprinting that transform digital data input generated by 3D design software, computer aided design (CAD) software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts.

